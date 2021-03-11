New Delhi: The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization on Wednesday had recommended removal of the ‘clinical trial mode’ condition attached to an earlier emergency licensure given to Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s covid-19 vaccine Covaxin .

A decision on this will now be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani, who heads CDSCO, based on the SEC's recommendations. Typically, the DCGI follows the SEC’s suggestions, so it is likely that the label of ‘clinical trial mode’ for Covaxin will be dropped soon.

Mint explains how the development could affect India’s and the world’s covid-19 vaccination drive.

What is the ‘clinical trial mode’ condition for Covaxin?

Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani had on 3 January given an emergency licensure for Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. However, unlike Covishield, the licence given to Covaxin was in ‘clinical trial mode’ as it did not have efficacy data to support a full authorisation. The label meant that an informed consent was required from the vaccine taker and their follow-ups after inoculation would be done more actively. Reporting of safety data from the rollout would also be more frequent as compared to Covishield.

What was the impact of the ‘clinical trial mode’ label on Covaxin rollout?

The lack of efficacy data and requirement to sign an informed consent made people more hesitant to take the vaccine. Some state governments, like Chhattisgarh and Delhi, did not make much use of Covaxin. Some doctors, like those from Delhi’s central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had also initially protested the use of Covaxin and instead sought Covishield. Hesitancy around Covaxin was such that its uptake was hit. Since the vaccination drive started on 16 January, only 1.73 million people have received Covaxin, while Covishield has seen more than 10 times as many takers at 17.96 million, data from the government’s Cowin dashboard showed.

Why is the ‘clinical trial mode’ label being removed?

The announcement of the efficacy data last week was the crucial reason for removal of the ‘clinical trial mode’ conditions. Bharat Biotech last week announced interim results from its ongoing phase 3 Covaxin trial which showed an efficacy of 80.6% for two doses given four weeks apart. This was much higher than Covishield’s 53% efficacy for two full-doses given four weeks apart, as well as an average of 62% for doses given anywhere between 4 and 12 weeks apart.

How can removal of clinical trial mode affect rollout?

Announcement of the efficacy results as well as the DCGI’s authorisation, when it is given, could most importantly boost uptake of the vaccine. Chhattisgarh health minister T.S. Singh Deo had last week indicated that the state government will allow use of the vaccine if the DCGI gives a full authorisation. Greater uptake would mean that procurement would increase, and its higher efficacy than Covishield could also result in better protection against the novel coronavirus among the Indian population.

However, there is a flipside to the removal of the label. While under ‘clinical trial mode’, participants could claim compensation if they had a serious side effect linked to the vaccine, but such a provision will not be allowed after the full emergency licensure is granted. Government norms allow compensation for vaccine-related injuries during clinical trials, but no such provisions are there for post-licensure rollout.

What is the way from here on?

With its efficacy data in hand and having got its authorisation from the Indian regulator, Bharat Biotech can now submit an application with the World Health Organization for emergency use listing of Covaxin, which will make it eligible for use in the WHO-led Covax facility. The company’s officials had earlier indicated their interest in participating in the facility, which aims at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The company has also applied for further studies in Bangladesh and plans to conduct clinical trials in the US through its partner Ocugen.

The 25,800-participant phase 3 trial of Covaxin in India is also ongoing, and there is more efficacy data on it that is still expected. Issues like duration of efficacy, among others will also be known at a later stage.

