Explainer: The effect of Covaxin authorisation on vaccination drive

The lack of efficacy data and requirement to sign an informed consent made people more hesitant to take the vaccine. Some state governments, like Chhattisgarh and Delhi, did not make much use of Covaxin. Some doctors, like those from Delhi’s central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had also initially protested the use of Covaxin and instead sought Covishield. Hesitancy around Covaxin was such that its uptake was hit. Since the vaccination drive started on 16 January, only 1.73 million people have received Covaxin, while Covishield has seen more than 10 times as many takers at 17.96 million, data from the government’s Cowin dashboard showed.