Explainer: What is Mithi River Desilting case? All about ₹65 cr Mumbai 'scam' over BMC contract financial fraud

Actor Dino Morea was called in for questioning in connection with the investigation into the alleged Mumbai Mithi River desilting project, the Mumbai Police stated on October 2.

The investigation pertains to an alleged ₹65 crore financial fraud in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation contract awarded to clean and desilt the Mithi River, a key part of Mumbai's flood-management system. Here is all you need to know about the case:

What is the Mithi River desilting case? The Mithi River desilting project was initiated by the BMC and other civic agencies after the devastating 2005 Mumbai floods. The project aimed to improve flood management by clearing debris and maintaining the riverbed.

For this, the civic bodies hired contractors to clear sludge from the river using specialised equipment, including 'sludge pushers' and 'dredging machines,' procured from Kochi-based firm Matprop Technical Services Private Limited

Subsequent investigations revealed that the key accused, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, allegedly colluded with officials from Matprop and the BMC's Storm Water Drains (SWD) department to siphon off ₹65 crore through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.

How is Dino Morea involved in the case? Morea's name surfaced during the probe after Kadam's call detail records (CDR) revealed multiple communications between him, the actor and the latter's brother.

Investigating agencies suspect that apart from personal acquaintance, financial transactions took place between Morea and Kadam, prompting the police to examine the actor's potential links to the case.

Police officials stated that Morea was questioned to ascertain the nature of his dealings with the key accused and clarify his involvement in the alleged scam.

The development comes even as Morea is also facing scrutiny in the Disha Salian death case.

Also Read | Actor Dino Morea to appear before ED in ₹65 crore Mithi river desilting case

Who are investigating the case? Besides the Mumbai Police investigation, the case is also being probed by federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over money-laundering allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2025, the ED conducted raids at 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, targeting individuals and organisations allegedly connected to the contractors and officials under investigation.

The raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency sought to trace proceeds allegedly linked to financial misconduct.