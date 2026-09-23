As the second quarter of the fiscal year draws to a close, the government is looking to sustain economic momentum and accelerate implementation of its development agenda. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a two-day Chintan Shivir, or brainstorming session, with Union Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and Thursday at Seva Tirath in New Delhi. Mint explains the importance of this meeting as the government seeks to take stock of work undertaken so far, identify areas requiring greater policy attention and set priorities for the remaining term.
Explainer: What’s behind PM Narendra Modi’s Chintan Shivir?
SummaryPrime Minister Narendra Modi will have a Cabinet-only Chintan Shivir on Wednesday and Thursday to review the government's performance, discuss priorities, and speed up reforms under the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision while focusing on economic growth.
As the second quarter of the fiscal year draws to a close, the government is looking to sustain economic momentum and accelerate implementation of its development agenda. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a two-day Chintan Shivir, or brainstorming session, with Union Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and Thursday at Seva Tirath in New Delhi. Mint explains the importance of this meeting as the government seeks to take stock of work undertaken so far, identify areas requiring greater policy attention and set priorities for the remaining term.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.