Explainer: Why has WHO issued alert on 4 Indian cough syrups

According to the sources, "WHO on September 29, 2022, informed DCGI, the National Drug Regulator of India, that it is currently providing technical assistance and advice to the Gambia, where children were suspected to have died where a significant contributing factor, is suspected to be the use of medicines which may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol (this has been confirmed in some of the samples by further analysis conducted by WHO)."

