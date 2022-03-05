Exploring all possible means to evacuate Indians from Ukraine's Sumy: Embassy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukriane conflict: Over 10,300 citizens were brought back in 48 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' so far.
Around 700 Indians are trapped in Sumy, 300 in Kharkiv, while some citizens out of over 900 are being taken out of Pisochyn in five buses
AMid the tension in Ukraine's Sumy region due to the entry of Russian forces, the Indian embassy has ensured that they were trying to evacuate every citizen safely. In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said it has discussed evacuations and has identified safe exit routes with Red Cross and other interlocutors.
"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including the Red Cross
At a media briefing, he said over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since India issued initial advisories in mid-February before the conflict began. He added that over 10,300 citizens were brought back in 48 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' so far.
He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during the last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.
The spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.
"We want a safe route for our students," Bagchi said, "We are looking at all options."
He said India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals out of the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine including from Kharkiv and Sumy, adding that the total number of Indians stuck in Ukraine could be roughly in the range of 2,000 to 3,000.
Bagchi also informed that India has evacuated one Bangladeshi national as part of its mission to bring back the stranded Indians.
