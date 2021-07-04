OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

An explosion took place at a chemical plant in Palghar district last night

The incident took place at Bharat Chemicals in the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information. Injured were shifted to nearby Thunga hospital.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

