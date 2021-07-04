Explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

Explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar1 min read . 06:45 AM IST
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained
An explosion took place at a chemical plant in Palghar district last night
The incident took place at Bharat Chemicals in the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information. Injured were shifted to nearby Thunga hospital.
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
Further details awaited.
