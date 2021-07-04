Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe


Home >News >India >Explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

Explosion at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area
1 min read . 06:45 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained

An explosion took place at a chemical plant in Palghar district last night

The incident took place at Bharat Chemicals in the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information. Injured were shifted to nearby Thunga hospital.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

