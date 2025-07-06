Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, 1 killed; MK Stalin announces ex-gratia

A worker was killed and five others were injured in another explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the area since July 1.

According to the police, a factory foreman has been arrested following the explosion.

A police official said that the explosion at the fireworks unit in Keelathayilpatti village is suspected to have been triggered due to “friction” between chemicals during the manufacturing process.

1 killed A worker aged about 50 years was killed and five others sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The deceased worker was identified as M Balagurusamy, belonging to Thiruthangal in Sivakasi.

Ex-gratia announced Expressing shock, Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased and ordered authorities to ensure special care to the injured workers.

In an official release, the CM announced ₹4 lakh solatium to the family of the deceased worker. He also declared assistance of ₹1 lakh to a severely injured worker and ₹50,000 each to others who sustained non-grievous injuries.

8 killed in explosion in firecracker unit in Sivakasi on July 1 Notably, this is the second explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in a week.

Earlier on July 1, at least eight workers, including two women, were killed in a sudden blast at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti.

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst could be seen from a distance.

AIADMK slams Stalin govt AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government for allegedly failing to ensure safety at the firecracker manufacturing units and for “ignoring” fire accidents at the factories.

He urged the chief minister to ensure the safety of firecracker units.

"The news of the accident is shocking ... how many accidents, how many lives, how many more times do I have to point it out to this government?" the former CM said in a tweet.