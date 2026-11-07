Explosion at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara police outpost, police say delivery boy injured

An explosion was reported at the Vasundhara police outpost in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Friday, police said. A delivery boy sustained injuries in the incident.

According to reports, the blast was reported in an air conditioning (AC) unit inside the Vasundhara police outpost. Visuals from the site of the incident showed the blackened AC unit, the damaged window glass and area around the outpost, which was sealed after the blast.

Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said the exact nature of the object that caused the explosion would be determined after an investigation.

“The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said.

Additional CP Raj Karan Nayar, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya, along with the forensics team, arrived at the Vasundhara police outpost.