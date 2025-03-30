Explosion at mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed, two arrested; CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

A blast took place at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed on Sunday which damaged the internal portion of the structure, reported PTI quoting the police as saying.

According to the police, no person was injured in the explosion which occurred at around 2.30 am at Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil. The police stated that the gelatin sticks kept allegedly by a man.

In this matter, police have arrested Vijay Rama Gavhane (22) and Sriram Ashok Sagde (24), both residents of Georai taluka in Beed.

Following the explosion, a situation of tension evolved in the village and the police deployed heavy security in the village to prevent law and order-related issues.

As per the officials, a man entered the mosque from the back and allegedly kept some gelatin sticks there that triggered a blast and at 4 pm the village head alerted the Talawada police.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and other senior officials rushed to the spot. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), along with a forensic science team, also reached the spot, the official said.

Later SP Kanwat informed that the Beed Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the blast inside the mosque and assured stern action will be taken against them as per the law.

He also appealed to people not to spread rumours and help the police maintain law and order.

CM Devendra Fadvanis reacts: Speaking on the Beed explosion, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, as quoted by ANI, "The information has been received; the information about who did it has also been received. The concerned SP will give the rest of the information."

A tradition of celebrating festivals together: Amid the explosion took place at a mosque, a local from the village stated that they have followed the tradition of celebrating festivals together.

He added, as quoted by PTI, during the Gudi Padwa festival, Hindus visit Hazrat Sayyad Badshah Dargah near the mosque.

He also added that the accused persons tried to blow up the mosque using gelatin sticks as the village was preparing to celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid on Sunday.

After the explosion, locals who have lived in harmony for decades decided to repair the structure. Also a peace committee meeting also took place in the village in the morning.