Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast, 4 missing, Indian Navy sends help | Watch

A Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503, enroute to Mumbai, reported an explosion while it was sailing off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, reported PTI, quoting a Defence PRO.

The security forces stated that of the 18 crew rescued, one is reported to have sustained serious injuries, while 4 crew – 2 Taiwanese, 1 Indonesian and 1 Myanmarese – are missing from the time of explosion and their search is in progress.

According to the report, the underdeck blast was first reported at around 10.30 am by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai to their counterparts in Kochi.

On 7 June, the 270-metre-long vessel, with a draught of 12.5 metres, had left Colombo and was expected to arrive to Mumbai on 10 June.

"On 09 Jun 25, at about 1030 h, MOC (Koc) received an information from MOC (Mbi) about a reported underdeck explosion onboard MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel is a Singapore Flag Container ship, 270 m long and draught 12.5m with LPC Colombo," PTI quoted the PRO said in a communication.

Also Read | Mexican navy tall ship lost power before collision with Brooklyn Bridge

To provide immediate assistance, the Indian Navy diverted INS Surat, which had been scheduled to dock in Kochi. Also, the Western Naval Command redirected the vessel at 11 am.

Among other details, a Navy Dornier aircraft sortie is also being planned from the naval air station INS Garuda in Kochi to assess the situation and coordinate support.

What did the Coast Guard say? Commenting in the entire incident, the Indian Coast Guard said, as quoted by ANI, “At around 0930 hrs today, the Indian Coast Guard received a distress alert from the Singapore-flagged container vessel Wan Hai 503, regarding an explosion and subsequent fire onboard one of the containers, 88 Nautical miles from the coast of Beypore. The vessel had departed the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, with 22 crew onboard on 06 Jun25, for the Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai, India, with an estimated time of arrival on 9th June. On receipt of information, ICG assets were diverted immediately and are coordinating rescue operations for the crew.”

"As of 1240 hrs, the resulting fire has been reported to have spread to other containers, and the crew has abandoned the vessel into life rafts. ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, diverted MV One Marvel, which recovered 18 of the crew. Of the 18 crew rescued, one is reported to have sustained serious injuries. 04 crew (02 Taiwanese, 01 Indonesian and 01 Myanmarese) are missing from the time of explosion and their search is in progress. ICG Dornier aircraft is maintaining overhead the vessel for real-time assessment."

Meanwhile, the security forces are trying to determine the nature of fire and the potential risks involved during firefighting operations.

Also Read | Shipping minister directs officials to ensure smooth movement of cargo

"The vessel is presently adrift, and firefighting efforts by the Indian Coast Guard have commenced to bring the situation under control. The details of the cargo onboard are being ascertained to determine the nature of fire and the potential risks involved during firefighting operations. zICG is maintaining coordination with DG Shipping, state administration and the vessel owners to devise the response plan for the evolving situation. Saving the lives of the crew in distress, firefighting and mitigating environmental hazard remains the priority for Coast Guard," the Indian Coast Guard concluded.