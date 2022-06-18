Explosion near Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul, MEA issues statement

The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video of the blast.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on 18 June.
The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video of the blast.
Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the attack but did not provide further details or say whether there were casualties, the Associated Press reported.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Sources told ANI that the entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, Kabul is set on fire.
“Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and main darbar hall of the gurdwara is feared to be part of explosion," it said.
Sources also said that 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in the Gurudwara for morning prayers of which 10-15 managed to flee.
“Rest are trapped inside or feared to be dead. Ahmad, security guard of Gurudwara has been killed and it confirmed," it said.
It further added that it is believed that at least 2 attackers are inside the Gurudwara complex and Taliban are trying to catch them alive. Exact number of fatalities is still not very clear.
Ministry of External Affairs said that they deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul and closely monitoring the situation.
"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," it tweeted.
Community leaders estimate just 140 Sikhs remain in the Taliban-ruled country, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.
In March 2020, at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed a prominent gurudwara in the heart of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the country.
The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack in the Shor Bazar area.
