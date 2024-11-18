Explosion rocks Telangana temple, priest hospitalised with severe injuries

An explosion took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits. The incident occurred when the temple priest was cleaning the premises near the temple.

A priest in Telangana was hospitalised on Monday after suffering serious injuries in an explosion. The incident took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road in the Rangareddy area of the state while the priest was cleaning the premises near the temple.

According to reports, the blast occurred around 10:30 am on Monday and spurred panic among locals. Temple priest Sugunaram was clearing away some garbage and vegetation from the pavement near the Praja Prathi Sri Sri Yade Mata Mandir premises. The Rajender Nagar ACP told ANI that he was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and reportedly remains in a critical condition.

An investigation remains underway.

The cause of the blast remains unclear at this time and an investigation has been launched into the matter. Samples from the site were collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Police officials and the bomb detection squad were rushed to the site soon after the explosion and all possible angles are being probed.

Security has also been heightened in the area.

The incident comes mere hours after 40 people were injured during a cylinder blast in Madhya Pradesh. Dozens were hospitalised with burn injuries in Chhattarpur after the explosion at a chaat stall. Officials said some people had sustained 40% injuries but none were in a serious condition.

“A small cyclinder blast occurred at a chat centre. On orders of the SDM, the injured were taken to the district hospital, the cost of which will be borne by the district administration," Upper Collector Milind Kumar Nagdev.

"23 people with burn injuries have been brought to the hospital. After being administered first aid, the patients have now been shifted to the normal ward... Some patients have come with 40 per cent burn injuries but none of them are in serious condition," added Chief Medical Officer RP Gupta.