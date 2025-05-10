BREAKING! Explosions heard in THESE cities as Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement - Check full list

Blasts were heard across Srinagar and projectiles were seen in the sky in Jammu city, hours after both countries agreed to ‘de-escalate’ tensions.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, wrote, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

A few minutes later, he posted a video of red streaks which were seen in the sky in Srinagar. “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he captioned it.

WATCH

Here is a list of cities where loud explosions were heard:

– Srinagar – Jammu – Udhampur – Barmer – Sonawar area of Srinagar