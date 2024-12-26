Manmohan Singh Passes Away: All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement shared by AIIMS Delhi, the former politician had passed away amid treatment for “age-related medical conditions" on Thursday night. Political leaders across party lines — including JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi — were seen rushing to the hospital as the news broke.

"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm," the hospital said.