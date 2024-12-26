Manmohan Singh Passes Away: All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours.
According to a statement shared by AIIMS Delhi, the former politician had passed away amid treatment for “age-related medical conditions" on Thursday night. Political leaders across party lines — including JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi — were seen rushing to the hospital as the news broke.
"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm," the hospital said.
Singh, a Sikh who studied economics at both Oxford and Cambridge universities, is the only Indian to have served as central bank governor, finance minister and prime minister, the latter as the first from a religious minority. From 1991 to 1996, he scrapped quotas for state companies, abolished a complex system of permits and opened the door to foreign companies, cutting loose an economy that increased seven times in size in more than two decades to become Asia’s third-largest.