Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , who is admitted to AIIMS, is now stable and his condition is improving, a hospital official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness after fever.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital. He is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

"His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official told PTI.

Earlier today, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha took to Twitter to announce that Singh is doing fine and his health is better than yesterday.

“This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery. Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also, request all to respect the Former PM's privacy," Jha tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

