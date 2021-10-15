Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's health stable, improving

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's health stable, improving

Premium
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
1 min read . 02:47 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Manmohan Singh has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS, is now stable and his condition is improving, a hospital official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS, is now stable and his condition is improving, a hospital official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness after fever.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness after fever.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital. He is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital. He is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

"His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official told PTI.

"His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official told PTI.

Earlier today, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha took to Twitter to announce that Singh is doing fine and his health is better than yesterday.

Earlier today, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha took to Twitter to announce that Singh is doing fine and his health is better than yesterday.

“This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery. Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also, request all to respect the Former PM's privacy," Jha tweeted.

“This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery. Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also, request all to respect the Former PM's privacy," Jha tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to close for winter in Nov ...

Premium

NLC India Talabira project starts coal supply to NTPC's ...

Premium

PM urges restructured defence units to help India becom ...

Premium

Bangladesh PM says 'attackers won't be spared' amid att ...

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to close for winter in Nov ...

Premium

NLC India Talabira project starts coal supply to NTPC's ...

Premium

PM urges restructured defence units to help India becom ...

Premium

Bangladesh PM says 'attackers won't be spared' amid att ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!