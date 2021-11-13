EXPO2020 Dubai: 3 lakh visitors in 43 days, India Pavilion among most-visited

"The huge interest of visitors in India pavilion is a sign of confidence on India's resilience and opportunities, besides the vibrant culture of the country, which is in full display in different state weeks being held in the pavilion. The pavilion has been visited by 31 country delegations, and 175 high-profile visitors have also graced it with their visit. With this, 199 G2B and B2B meetings have taken place at the pavilion along with the Startup pitching sessions. It is a matter of great satisfaction that 15 FIIs have already committed to fund Startups," said Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at EXPO2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}