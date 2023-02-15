Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Export challenge

Export challenge

1 min read . 11:18 PM IST Livemint
Photo: Mint

India’s goods exports dipped 6.6% from a year earlier to $32.91 billion in January, according to government data released on Wednesday. This is the third decline in four months

