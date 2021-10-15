The central government has removed the export curbs on all diagnostic kits and reagents, including instrument used in detection of coronavirus infections, from Friday as new Covid-19 cases remained in control.

“The export policy of all diagnostic kits and reagents (including instruments /apparatus) ... is being made free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

DGFT, under the Ministry of Commerce, is responsible for formulating policies related to export and import.

Export restrictions were imposed on diagnostic kits and reagencts in June last year and August 16, 2021 in order to meet domestic needs amid increasing Covid-19 cases. An exporter has to seek licence or permission from the government for exports of goods which are under a restricted category.

Diagnostic kits and reagents include RT-PCR kits and reagents, RNA extraction kits and reagents, synthetic fibre swabs, Proteinase K, magnetic stand, beads, and Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits.

India registered 16,862 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total tally to 3,40,37,592. Active Covid-19 cases in the country declined to 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,51,814 with 379 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

In a separate notification, the DGFT revised its earlier decision, dated October 4, on export of syringes with or without needles.

It was earlier put under restricted category for export purposes, but now the curbs would be there for only certain denominations of syringes.

Further, in another notification, the directorate removed a ban on exports of melt blown fabric of any GSM, used in air filtration equipment, mask materials and liquid filtering materials..

"The melt blown fabric of any GSM has been made freely exportable with immediate effect," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.