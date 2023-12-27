News
Export curbs started with onion. They're going to spread, soon
Summary
- The government plans to bring all agricultural commodities under its export review and minimum export price (MEP) policy.
NEW DELHI : Exports of all farm commodities may come under the government lens soon, a move that aims to cool domestic prices but may spark global food security concerns.
