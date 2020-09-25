Export data show faint signs of a revival

The major countries that are driving India’s exports in September are the US, the UK and Japan, while the country’s shipments to the UAE, Netherlands and Singapore have declined sharply. Similarly, the sharp contraction in imports has been driven mostly by lower shipments from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China. Since the lockdown, exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals have grown at 13% in the April-August period while sectors such as electronic and engineering goods showed signs of recovery in August.