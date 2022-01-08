In a boost to Indo-US trade relations, both the countries have signed a framework agreement improve the each other's access to their respective agriculture markets. As a result of the agreement Indian mangoes and pomegranate get market access in the US.

Export of mango and pomegranates will start from January – February 2022 and pomegranates and exports from April 2022. Exports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the US will begin in April 2022.

The pact was signed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare (DAC&FW) of India and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"In pursuant to the 12th India – USA TPF meeting held on 23 Nov, 2021 Department of Agriculture and farmer’s welfare (DAC&FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues i.e inspection / oversight transfer for Indian mangoes & pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and U.S Alfalfa hay," said a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In addition, based on the ministerial discussions, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of final sanitary certificate for finalising the same, it said.

The development comes at a time when talks of a trade deal between both the countries have been put on the back burner.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last week ruled out any trade agreements with the United States in the near future pointing out that the world’s largest economy is not looking at any new trade agreements for now.

Recently, government data showed that India’s agricultural and processed food exports have grown at a steady pace in the last decade notwithstanding several logistical challenges faced in the global trade of the commodities.

Further, earlier in the week, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said India achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump over December 2020.

During April-December 2022, exports from India touched $300 billion and are expected to reach $400 billion by end of this fiscal, Goyal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics