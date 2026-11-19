The Commerce Ministry has revised guidelines under the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission to widen exporters' access to international trade events, increase market access and provide additional logistics support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing geographical disadvantages.

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The changes are aimed at expanding the number of exporters eligible for assistance with participation in international trade events, reimbursement of certification costs and freight-related expenses, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Department of Commerce has amended guidelines covering Market Access Support, Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement, and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT) under the Niryat Disha sub-scheme.

Airfare reimbursement eligibility expanded to exporters with ₹50 crore turnover

Under the revised Market Access Support guidelines, the maximum export turnover threshold for availing airfare reimbursement has been increased from ₹75 lakh in the previous financial year to ₹50 crore.

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The government will provide airfare reimbursement of up to 95% for micro and small exporters and up to 80% for other eligible exporters participating in buyer-seller meets (BSMs), trade fairs and trade delegations.

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The Market Access Support intervention aims to strengthen India's access to international export markets through initiatives such as buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, exhibitions and other market access activities.

Eligible certificates for reimbursement increased to 600 The government has also expanded the list of certificates eligible for reimbursement from 462 to 600.

The move is intended to extend support to a wider group of MSMEs seeking to meet internationally recognised quality, safety and technical requirements.

The Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement intervention provides assistance to MSMEs for obtaining quality-related and compliance certifications required to meet international standards.

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Export logistics support extended to 34 states and UTs Under the Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT), the ministry has expanded support for low-export-intensity districts from 13 states and Union territories to 34.

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The category of eligible destinations for transport reimbursement has also been expanded to include Land Customs Stations (LCS) and Integrated Check Posts (ICP).

In another change, the revised guidelines provide incentives for the movement of goods through waterways, in addition to the existing support for road, rail and air transport.

Air freight support for export shipments has also been extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which were not part of the earlier coverage. The North Eastern Region was already covered under the intervention.

The LIFT intervention seeks to address geographical disadvantages and logistics gaps faced by MSMEs in low-export-intensity regions by helping reduce freight and transportation costs arising from their location.

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