Exporters demand fiscal incentives, credit at affordable rates in Budget
It said that incentives may be provided based on criteria of growth in exports and the creation of additional jobs
Exporters have asked for fiscal incentives, tweak in customs duties of some products and affordable credit rates in the forthcoming Budget in order to boost exports and create jobs.