Exporters line up shipments for Australia2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:38 PM IST
Australia will provide zero-duty access to India for 100% of its tariff lines—98.3% from day one and the remaining 1.7% in a phased manner in five years.
NEW DELHI : Pharmaceuticals, apparel, jewellery, transmission line towers and millets are among key items that will be shipped from India on the first day of the India-Australia free trade agreement coming into force on Thursday.