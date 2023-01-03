Exporters may get marketing aid

He added that small and medium exporters are being provided marketing support by most developing and developed countries for providing marketing exposure. “In India, though such support is provided, the support given under Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme of the Department of Commerce with total allocation of less than ₹200 crore, for promoting exports to $460-470 Billion is just a drop in the ocean. For aggressive marketing, there is a need to create an Export Development Fund with a corpus of minimum 0.5% of preceding year’s exports," said Sahai. This would work to a corpus of $2 billion.Similarly, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended creating a Market Research and Promotion Fund, pointing out that it is important to understand international consumer preferences in markets of interest.