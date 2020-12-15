This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Exports dip 8.74% in November, trade deficit narrows to $9.87 billion
1 min read.06:42 PM IST
PTI
India's exports dipped 8.74% to $23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed
NEW DELHI :
The country's exports dipped 8.74% to $23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday.
Trade deficit during the month narrowed to $9.87 billion as imports too declined by 13.32% to $33.39 billion, the data showed.
