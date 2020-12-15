Exports dip 8.74% in November, trade deficit narrows to $9.87 billion

India's exports dipped 8.74% to $23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed

NEW DELHI : The country's exports dipped 8.74% to $23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday.

The country's exports dipped 8.74% to $23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday.

Trade deficit during the month narrowed to $9.87 billion as imports too declined by 13.32% to $33.39 billion, the data showed.

Trade deficit during the month narrowed to $9.87 billion as imports too declined by 13.32% to $33.39 billion, the data showed. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

During April-November 2020-21, exports dropped by 17.76% to $173.66 billion, while imports contracted by 33.55% to $215.69 billion.

Trade deficit stood at $42 billion for the first eight months of the fiscal as compared to $113.42 billion in the same period last year.

Oil imports in November dropped by 43.36% to $6.27 billion.