Exports, ethanol boost to sweeten sugar mill margins

In a bid to enhance the ethanol-petrol blend mix (target advanced to 20% by 2023 from 2025), sugar mills are being incentivized by the government to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies. This is reflected in a consecutive rise in procurement price for ethanol made from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice—prices were hiked by 6.2% and 5.3%, respectively, in the current SS. Besides, sugar mills have received interest benefits over the past two fiscals for investing in distillery capacity.

