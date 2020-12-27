Exports excluded from new tax credit rules, clarifies finance ministry

Also, from 1 January, the extent of tax credits that could be claimed by businesses where their vendors have not uploaded invoices, has been halved to 5% of their eligible tax credits. Businesses with more than ₹100 crore sales will also have to compulsorily raise electronic invoices (e-invoice) from 1 January. Now, only those with ₹500 crore sales need to do this. E-invoicing entails real time validation of transaction details in a portal run be National Informatics Centre. This gives tax officials access to data about transactions in the economy instantaneously and helps prevent fraud.