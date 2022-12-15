Exports flat at $31.99 bn in Nov, trade deficit at $23.89 bn1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:22 PM IST
- Meanwhile, imports surged to $55.88 billion in November as against $53 billion in same month last year
India's merchandise exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year, while the merchandise trade deficit stood at $23.89 billion from $26.91 billion in the previous month, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Thursday.