Exports grew 6% in Sept after six months of contraction, trade deficit narrows

Prahalathan Iyer, chief general manager, Research & Analysis at India Exim Bank said the recovery in the export sector in September could only be considered as sustainable if there is also pick up in imports of non-oil, non-gold items. “Imports of non-oil items continue to be in the negative trajectory, which is a concern. We need to wait and watch the (exports) trend for a couple of months to see whether the growth is sustainable in second half of FY 21," he added.