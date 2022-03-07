Exports may reach $410 bn this fiscal despite geopolitical row: Goyal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's merchandise exports during April-February 2022 stood at USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80% over USD 256.55 billion in the year-ago period.
NEW DELHI :
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry on Monday announced that India's exports are likely to reach around USD 410 billion this fiscal irrespective of geopolitical disturbances.
"I do believe that irrespective of problems we have in the northern parts of Asia (and) Europe, we are well on track not only to achieve USD 400 billion, I am hoping closer to USD 410 billion (during this fiscal)," Goyal said while addressing Assocham's annual session.
He also said services exports would cross USD 250 billion.
The country's merchandise exports during April-February 2022 stood at USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80% over USD 256.55 billion in the year-ago period.
"If we want to be a USD 5 trillion economy, our exports of goods and services will have to be USD 1 trillion each, ideally 25 per cent but at least 20 per cent. I say 25 per cent because we need to support our import of oil and therefore our exports will have to go up leaps and bounds so that we can continue to finance our imports and strengthen the rupee in days to come," he said.
"I believe a strong currency reflects the strength of a nation and will always be good for exports because India is a net importer of goods. A strong currency supports the Indian economy," he added.
The minister also urged the industry to consider three points -
- Exploring ways to fully utilise free trade agreements implemented by India