Exports of Ayurvedic products increased by 45% in Sept: PM Modi

New Delhi: After Indian government officially adopted ayush systems of medicine in management and prevention of covid-19 , exports of Ayurvedic products increased by about 45% in September as compared to 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He was speaking at a virtual event wherein he dedicated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions—Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur— to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day via video conferencing.

“The significant increase in export of spices like turmeric, ginger, considered as immunity boosters, shows the sudden boost in confidence in Ayurvedic solutions and Indian spices in the world," said Modi.

According to government, in India, the total export value of Ayurvedic and herbal products amounted to $ 446 million (Mn) in the 2019 fiscal year.

“Now in many countries, specialty drinks related to turmeric are also increasing and the world's prestigious medical journals are also seeing new hope in Ayurveda," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the prices of Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi etc. have majorly increased. The price of Ashwagandha has more than doubled compared to last year and its direct benefit is reaching our farmers cultivating these herbs, said the prime minister.

The ministry of health and family welfare on 14 September issued a set of guidelines for recovered covid-19 patients that includes consumption of chyawanprash, ayush kwath, turmeric milk, gooseberries and giloy apart from practising yoga and regular walks.

The Prime Minister said that during covid-19 pandemic the focus was not only limited to the use of Ayurveda alone but used to advance research related to AYUSH in the country and the world, he said. The Prime Minister said that on one hand, India is testing vaccines, on the other, it is also increasing international cooperation on Ayurvedic research to fight covid-19.

Modi said that that research is going on in more than a 100 places currently including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi which has conducted research related to immunity on 80,000 Delhi Police personnel. It may be the world's largest group study and there are encouraging results. A few more international trials are to be started in the coming days, he added.

As research is continuing in various fields, and scientists across the world are working at a fast pace to make available a covid-19 vaccine, India’s total tally on Friday reached 87,30,717.

India’s active cases as on Friday stand at 4,84,547 with a share of 5.55% of the total active cases. At least 44,879 new covid-19 cases were reported, the union health ministry said.

At least 76.25% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Delhi reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 7,053 in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,537 new cases while Maharashtra reported 4,496 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for about 80% (79.34%) of the 547 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 1,29,690.

According to the union health ministry, at least 22.3% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 122 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 104 and 54 new deaths, respectively.

Meanwhile the prime minister also called upon the Education Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) to find new avenues in disciplines like Ayurveda Physics and Ayurveda Chemistry. He also called upon the startups and private sector to study the global trends and demands and ensure their participation in the sector.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via