Exports rise 5.37% in Jan; trade deficit narrows to $14.75 bn

The other sectors which recorded healthy growth includes oil meals (253 per cent), Iron ore (108.66 per cent), tobacco (26.18 per cent), rice (25.86 per cent), fruits and vegetables (24 per cent), carpet (23.69 per cent), handicrafts (21.92 per cent), spices (20.35 per cent), ceramic products and glassware (19 per cent), tea (13.35 per cent), cashew (11.82 per cent), plastic (10.42 per cent), and chemicals (2.54 per cent).