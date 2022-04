In the first week of April, the value of export rises by 37.57% to $9.32 billion against the same period last year when exports stood at $6.78 billion.

The exports have skyrocketed breathtakingly 295.81% in the first week of April this year, compared to $1.71 billion in 2019-20. During, the first week of April in 2020, the exports were impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that resulted in a strict lockdown for nearly three months and halted many business activities.

In the first week of April this year, the government stated that export excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 24.32% over the same period last year, reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, imports in April's first week rose by 8.29% to $10.54 billion against $9.73 billion posted in the same period last year. Further, imports jumped by a massive 275.53% against $2.81 billion recorded in the same period of 2019-20.

In the latest week, imports excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 16.01% over the same period of 2020-21

