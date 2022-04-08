Exports rise to $9.32 billion in first week of April, imports surge over 8% yoy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the first week of April this year, the government stated that export excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 24.32% over the same period last year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the first week of April, the value of export rises by 37.57% to $9.32 billion against the same period last year when exports stood at $6.78 billion.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the first week of April, the value of export rises by 37.57% to $9.32 billion against the same period last year when exports stood at $6.78 billion.
The exports have skyrocketed breathtakingly 295.81% in the first week of April this year, compared to $1.71 billion in 2019-20. During, the first week of April in 2020, the exports were impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that resulted in a strict lockdown for nearly three months and halted many business activities.
The exports have skyrocketed breathtakingly 295.81% in the first week of April this year, compared to $1.71 billion in 2019-20. During, the first week of April in 2020, the exports were impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak that resulted in a strict lockdown for nearly three months and halted many business activities.
In the first week of April this year, the government stated that export excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 24.32% over the same period last year, reported by ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the first week of April this year, the government stated that export excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 24.32% over the same period last year, reported by ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, imports in April's first week rose by 8.29% to $10.54 billion against $9.73 billion posted in the same period last year. Further, imports jumped by a massive 275.53% against $2.81 billion recorded in the same period of 2019-20.
Meanwhile, imports in April's first week rose by 8.29% to $10.54 billion against $9.73 billion posted in the same period last year. Further, imports jumped by a massive 275.53% against $2.81 billion recorded in the same period of 2019-20.
In the latest week, imports excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 16.01% over the same period of 2020-21
In the latest week, imports excluding Petroleum has increased in this period by 16.01% over the same period of 2020-21