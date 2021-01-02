Exports slip in Dec 2020, trade deficit widens by 25%

India's exports declined by .8%, as the country records trade of $26.89 billion as of December 2020 as compared to $27.11 billion in December 2019. The fall occurred due to contraction in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, as per preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Saturday.

The data also revealed, in December, the trade deficit widened by 25.78% at $15.71 billion, as compared to the trade deficit of $12.49 billion.

Exports in December 2019 was $27.11 billion, while imports stood at $39.5 billion. In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74%.

In April-December 2020-21, the country's merchandise exports contracted by 15.8% to $200.55 billion, as compared to $238.27 billion in the same period of 2019-20.

Imports during the nine months of the current fiscal declined by 29.08 per cent to $258.29 billion, as against $364.18 billion in April-December 2019-20.

"India is thus a net importer in December 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 15.71 billion, as compared to a trade deficit of USD 12.49 billion, widened by 25.78 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2020, oil imports declined by 10.37 per cent to USD 9.61 billion. During April-December this fiscal, the imports dipped by 44.46 per cent to USD 53.71 billion. PTI RR BAL BAL

