Exports up 10.3% during Feb 1-8: Official

Exports up 10.3% during Feb 1-8: Official1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 03:24 PM IST
Imports too increased by a marginal 0.7% to $72.5 million during the week
Continuing with the positive growth, the country's exports grew by 10.3% to $683 million during the first week of February on account of strong performance by key sectors such as engineering and chemicals, an official said on Wednesday.
Imports too increased by a marginal 0.7% to $72.5 million during the week, the official added.
Cabinet approves ₹100 crore grant-in-aid for Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
65.90% prison inmates are from SC, ST and OBC categories, NCRB data says2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
SC rejects plea seeking formulation of national mortal remains management, disposal protocol4 min read . 03:22 PM IST
In boost for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, production starts at new plant2 min read . 03:10 PM IST
Trade deficit narrowed by 19.4% to $610 million.
Engineering goods showcased the maximum growth and the outbound shipments witnessed multifold increase to $1.6 billion during February 1-8.
Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals stood at $617 million during the period.
However, some sectors which recorded negative growth include meat, dairy and poultry products; oil meals; and fruits and vegetables.
Further, gold imports increased by 70.7% to $391.9 million during the week. Imports of petroleum products dipped 29.5% to $951.7 million.
Exports in December 2020 and January had recorded positive growth.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.