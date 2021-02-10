Subscribe
Home >News >India >Exports up 10.3% during Feb 1-8: Official
Photo: Mint

Exports up 10.3% during Feb 1-8: Official

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST PTI

Imports too increased by a marginal 0.7% to $72.5 million during the week

Continuing with the positive growth, the country's exports grew by 10.3% to $683 million during the first week of February on account of strong performance by key sectors such as engineering and chemicals, an official said on Wednesday.

Imports too increased by a marginal 0.7% to $72.5 million during the week, the official added.

Trade deficit narrowed by 19.4% to $610 million.

Engineering goods showcased the maximum growth and the outbound shipments witnessed multifold increase to $1.6 billion during February 1-8.

Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals stood at $617 million during the period.

However, some sectors which recorded negative growth include meat, dairy and poultry products; oil meals; and fruits and vegetables.

Further, gold imports increased by 70.7% to $391.9 million during the week. Imports of petroleum products dipped 29.5% to $951.7 million.

Exports in December 2020 and January had recorded positive growth.

