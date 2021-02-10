Exports up 10.3% during Feb 1-8: Official

Imports too increased by a marginal 0.7% to $72.5 million during the week

Continuing with the positive growth, the country's exports grew by 10.3% to $683 million during the first week of February on account of strong performance by key sectors such as engineering and chemicals, an official said on Wednesday.

Trade deficit narrowed by 19.4% to $610 million.

Engineering goods showcased the maximum growth and the outbound shipments witnessed multifold increase to $1.6 billion during February 1-8.

Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals stood at $617 million during the period.

However, some sectors which recorded negative growth include meat, dairy and poultry products; oil meals; and fruits and vegetables.

Further, gold imports increased by 70.7% to $391.9 million during the week. Imports of petroleum products dipped 29.5% to $951.7 million.

Exports in December 2020 and January had recorded positive growth.

