Exposure to PM 2.5 heightens risk of high blood pressure, hypertension: Study

Major sources of PM2.5 in Delhi include local sources such as traffic, power plants, industries, and regional sources of pollution such as agricultural crop burning in the neighbouring states. The paper assessed daily ambient PM2.5 using a machine learning based predictive model that included myriad data sources such as ground monitor data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), satellite observations, meteorology, land use variables and emissions inventories. Blood pressure was assessed longitudinally at three time points within the cohort over the 7-year period.