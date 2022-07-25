Home / News / India / Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind moves to post-retirement bungalow at 12 Janpath
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind moves to post-retirement bungalow at 12 Janpath
1 min read.02:53 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The bungalow was once occupied by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan
Former President Kovind will now be a neighbor to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who resides at 10, Janpath
After Droupadi Murmu took over as the 15th President of India, Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at Janpath road, the bungalow once occupied by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, had lived in 12 Janpath for three decades before his death in October 2020. His son Chirag Paswan had vacated the house in April following an eviction notice.
Kovind moved to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Murmu assumed charge today. The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home.
Before leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind received final tri-services guard of honour.
Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind will now be neighbors to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who resides at 10, Janpath.
Meanwhile, outgoing vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu whose term will conclude on August 10, will move to 1, Tyagraj Marg, the bungalow which was previously allotted to former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, after his retirement.
The vice presidential election will take place on August 6. The results will be declared the same day. While former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the candidate of the BJP-led ruling NDA, Margaret Alva is the joint Opposition's candidate for the elections to elect the 14th vice president.
