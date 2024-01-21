On the eve of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, President Droupadi Murmu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also applauded PM Modi for performing the supreme 11-day-long rigorous Anushthan before taking part in the ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"The 11-day Anushthaan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram," the President of India wrote in her letter.

Referring to the nationwide celebration of the Ram Temple ceremony, President Murmu called it an "uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India".

Her letter also found the mention of Mahatma Gandhi who was an ardent follower of the principles of Lord Ram. “Mahatma Gandhi ji derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath."

"Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and the name of God as Truth, I recognise Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me," President Murmu quoted Mahatma Gandhi in her letter.

Highlighting the importance of Lord Ram in the lives of millions of people, President Murmu said that Lord Ram signifies the best aspects of India's cultural and spiritual heritage and represents “the good which is in constant battle with evil."

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol will be held at Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 pm on Monday. Multiple rituals have been performed inside the sanctum sanctorum ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Multiple leaders, actors, sportspersons, and other eminent personalities have been invited to attend the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony including ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad. Other people who have been invited to the event are MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

