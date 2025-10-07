Ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru after contracting infection

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was hospitalised on Tuesday after he contracted an infection.
In a bulletin, the Manipal Hospital said, “Honourable Former PM Mr H D Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same, and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts."
According to PTI, the 92-year-old JD(S) supremo was running a fever, following which he was admitted to the hospital.
“Most likely, he will be discharged tomorrow,” sources told news agency PTI.
More details are awaited.