Ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru after contracting infection

Akriti Anand
Updated7 Oct 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was hospitalised on Tuesday after he contracted an infection.

In a bulletin, the Manipal Hospital said, “Honourable Former PM Mr H D Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same, and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts."

According to PTI, the 92-year-old JD(S) supremo was running a fever, following which he was admitted to the hospital.

“Most likely, he will be discharged tomorrow,” sources told news agency PTI.

More details are awaited.

 
 
