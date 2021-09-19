Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended his best wishes to his successor Charanjit Singh Channi on getting the post. The message by Singh, posted on Twitter by his media advisor, hoped the new head of state is able to protect the Punjab and its people from the growing security threat from across the border.

“My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," read the tweet by Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Amarinder Singh.

‘My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/oO2F6JUZ6J — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 19, 2021

Notably, Singh had said he will oppose the candidature of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the CM post based on the latter's alleged close relations with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against #FarmLaws. Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest. I continue to stand with farmers in fight for justice," stated another tweet by Thukral attributed to Singh.

‘Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against #FarmLaws. Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest. I continue to stand with farmers in fight for justice’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/1zAbmhoCFc — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 19, 2021

Putting varied speculations to rest, Congress Legislature Party unanimously elected Charanjit Singh Channi as its leader on Sunday evening. He will be the first Dalit Sikh to become Punjab CM. The appointment came after Singh resigned following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu.

Shortly after this, Channi reached the Governor's house in Chandigarh to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit and stake a claim to form the government.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.