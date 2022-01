Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) today.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma said.

