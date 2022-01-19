Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests Covid positive; admitted to hospital

Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests Covid positive; admitted to hospital1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) in Ludhiana
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) today.
DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma said.
