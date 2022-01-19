Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests Covid positive; admitted to hospital

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) in Ludhiana 

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) today.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma said.

