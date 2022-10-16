Ex-Punjab Minister held for offering bribe | Details here

The case has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar, according to a press note.
Former Punjab Minister Sundar Sham Arora has been arrested for offering a bribe of ₹50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Vigilance Bureau, according to the news agency ANI.
Former Punjab Minister Sundar Sham Arora has been arrested for offering a bribe of ₹50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Vigilance Bureau, according to the news agency ANI.
Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Varinder Kumar said AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him ₹1 crore for getting favor in a vigilance inquiry registered against him, as per ANI reports.
The Vigilance Bureau chief further added that the former minister has offered to pay ₹50 lakh on the next day, that is, October 15, and the balance amount at a later date.
He informed that the AIG has apprised the chief director who has ordered to the registration of a bribery case against Arora. In this case, Arora has been arrested and ₹50 lakh has been recovered from him.
(With ANI inputs)
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)