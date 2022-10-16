Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Ex-Punjab Minister held for offering bribe | Details here

Ex-Punjab Minister held for offering bribe | Details here

1 min read . 10:21 AM ISTLivemint
Former Punjab Minister Sundar Sham Arora has been arrested for offering a bribe of 50 lakh. (Representative Image)

The case has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar, according to a press note.

Former Punjab Minister Sundar Sham Arora has been arrested for offering a bribe of 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Vigilance Bureau, according to the news agency ANI.

Former Punjab Minister Sundar Sham Arora has been arrested for offering a bribe of 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Vigilance Bureau, according to the news agency ANI.

The case has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar, according to a press note.

The case has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar, according to a press note.

Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Varinder Kumar said AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him 1 crore for getting favor in a vigilance inquiry registered against him, as per ANI reports.

Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Varinder Kumar said AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him 1 crore for getting favor in a vigilance inquiry registered against him, as per ANI reports.

The Vigilance Bureau chief further added that the former minister has offered to pay 50 lakh on the next day, that is, October 15, and the balance amount at a later date.

The Vigilance Bureau chief further added that the former minister has offered to pay 50 lakh on the next day, that is, October 15, and the balance amount at a later date.

He informed that the AIG has apprised the chief director who has ordered to the registration of a bribery case against Arora. In this case, Arora has been arrested and 50 lakh has been recovered from him.

He informed that the AIG has apprised the chief director who has ordered to the registration of a bribery case against Arora. In this case, Arora has been arrested and 50 lakh has been recovered from him.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP