Exquisite vintage cars to lineup Delhi roads this weekend: Date, venue, time, schedule of Classic Car Rally 2026

Vintage cars will lineup Delhi roads this weekend, giving auto aficionado an opportunity to enjoy a glimpse of motoring masterpieces. Promising a visionary feast for the eyes, the 59th edition of Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally (VCCR) is just a few days away. Car enthusiasts must save the date, venue and schedule to avoid missing the spectacular event.

Vintage Car Rally Date With Indian oil as the title sponsor, the event is scheduled for 8 February, Sunday.

Vintage Car Rally Venue One of the most awaited car rallies in Delhi will be held at the National Stadium near India Gate.

Ticket price According to LLB, the ticket price starts at ₹500.

Vintage Car Rally Time The exquisite event will commence at 8:00 AM and will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony slated for 3:00 PM.

Vintage Car Rally Schedule The schedule of the 59th Delhi VCCR is provided below:

8:00 AM : Line up of cars at the Statesman House building at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place

: Line up of cars at the Statesman House building at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place 9:00 AM : Vintage Car Rally will be flagged off from the Statesman House

: Vintage Car Rally will be flagged off from the Statesman House 12:30 PM: Vintage Car will cover the distance between Statesman House and India Gate and arrive at the National Stadium near India Gate.

1:00 PM : Musical concert will kick off with other activities

: Musical concert will kick off with other activities 3:00 PM: Prize distribution ceremony Providing a glimpse of an enchanting bygone era marked by vintage automobiles, "The event’s main attractions are the assembly of vintage and classic cars, which is followed by a drive through the city during which the performance of the cars is judged, the display of period and fancy dress, the grand parade, and live music,” The Statesman said.

On 3 February, a laser show was organised at Statesman House. The pictures of the stunning spectacle are provided below:

The Delhi edition comes almost a month after the 55th edition of the Kolkata rally. The grand event was held on 11 January at The Statesman Ltd, 4 Chowringhee Square.