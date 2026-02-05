Exquisite vintage cars to lineup Delhi roads this weekend: Date, venue, time, schedule of Classic Car Rally 2026

Vintage cars will lineup Delhi roads this weekend, giving auto aficionado an opportunity to enjoy a glimpse of motoring masterpieces. Promising a visionary feast for the eyes, the 59th edition of Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally (VCCR) is just a few days away. Car enthusiasts must save the date, venue and schedule to avoid missing the spectacular event.
With Indian oil as the title sponsor, the event is scheduled for 8 February, Sunday.
One of the most awaited car rallies in Delhi will be held at the National Stadium near India Gate.
According to LLB, the ticket price starts at ₹500.
The exquisite event will commence at 8:00 AM and will conclude with the prize distribution ceremony slated for 3:00 PM.
The schedule of the 59th Delhi VCCR is provided below:
Providing a glimpse of an enchanting bygone era marked by vintage automobiles, "The event’s main attractions are the assembly of vintage and classic cars, which is followed by a drive through the city during which the performance of the cars is judged, the display of period and fancy dress, the grand parade, and live music,” The Statesman said.
On 3 February, a laser show was organised at Statesman House. The pictures of the stunning spectacle are provided below:
The Delhi edition comes almost a month after the 55th edition of the Kolkata rally. The grand event was held on 11 January at The Statesman Ltd, 4 Chowringhee Square.